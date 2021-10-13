Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,512. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 166.54% and a negative net margin of 1,534.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

