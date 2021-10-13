VIG (VIG) Price Reaches $0.0010

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, VIG has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $897,541.77 and approximately $190.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000694 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,418,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

