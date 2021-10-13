Xend Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.83 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $1.19 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00072500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00118833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00075003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,582.39 or 1.00293474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.65 or 0.06226104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XENDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.