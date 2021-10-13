HempCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.69 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $2,447.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,430.64 or 1.00029153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00060378 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049871 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001304 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001766 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.10 or 0.00505271 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,717,530 coins and its circulating supply is 263,582,380 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

