Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang Sells 9,158 Shares

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $438,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 255,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,943. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.22 and a beta of 0.16. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

