Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will post $29.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.50 million and the lowest is $27.75 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $111.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.50 million to $114.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $163.41 million, with estimates ranging from $144.41 million to $186.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. The firm had revenue of $27.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 697,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 407,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,610. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $611.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

