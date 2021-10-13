Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will post $29.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.50 million and the lowest is $27.75 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $111.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.50 million to $114.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $163.41 million, with estimates ranging from $144.41 million to $186.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. The firm had revenue of $27.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 million.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 697,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 407,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,610. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $611.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.39.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.
