Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.46 Million

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will post $29.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.50 million and the lowest is $27.75 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $111.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.50 million to $114.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $163.41 million, with estimates ranging from $144.41 million to $186.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. The firm had revenue of $27.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 697,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 407,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,610. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $611.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.