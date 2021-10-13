$374.32 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to report sales of $374.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $381.27 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $339.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.90. 4,308,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,526,576. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

