$374.32 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to report sales of $374.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $381.27 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $339.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.90. 4,308,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,526,576. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.