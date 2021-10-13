Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $876.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post sales of $876.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $895.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $862.50 million. Trimble posted sales of $792.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,765,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $81.09. 628,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average is $83.44. Trimble has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.