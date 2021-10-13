Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $876.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post sales of $876.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $895.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $862.50 million. Trimble posted sales of $792.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trimble.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,765,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $81.09. 628,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average is $83.44. Trimble has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
