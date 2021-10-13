Insider Selling: Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $98.22. The stock had a trading volume of 479,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,064. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Leidos by 73.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

