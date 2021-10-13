THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Damian Sanders Acquires 16,709 Shares

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Damian Sanders bought 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £49,792.82 ($65,054.64).

Damian Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

Get THG alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Damian Sanders bought 5,217 shares of THG stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £29,215.20 ($38,169.85).

Shares of THG stock traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 276.60 ($3.61). 17,289,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.51. THG Plc has a one year low of GBX 248.60 ($3.25) and a one year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 574.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 603.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of THG in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 624 ($8.15) price target on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, THG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 752.80 ($9.84).

About THG

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.