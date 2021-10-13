Joshua L. Glover Sells 20,000 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) insider Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,395,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua L. Glover also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $360,347.70.

Shares of nCino stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.53. The stock had a trading volume of 402,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,063. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -142.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $90.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NCNO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in nCino by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,753,000 after buying an additional 3,354,680 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,391,000 after buying an additional 1,628,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in nCino by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,312,000 after buying an additional 1,392,308 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $89,761,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.