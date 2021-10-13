Jennifer Tejada Sells 68,182 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,690,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08.

On Monday, August 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $2,892,919.83.

PagerDuty stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 787,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,829. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $53,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

