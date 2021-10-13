$11.00 Million in Sales Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will announce $11.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.87 million to $11.13 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $9.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $51.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.25 million to $53.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELYS. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 198,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,682. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 5.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 838,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

