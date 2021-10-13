Brokerages Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report $72.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.80 million. QCR reported sales of $82.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $273.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.90 million to $279.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $270.97 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.63 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of QCRH stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $51.84. 38,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in QCR during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 98,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

