UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $577.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to post $577.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $582.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $573.10 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. 2,329,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,962,892. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in UWM during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

