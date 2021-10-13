Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crew Energy (CWEGF)

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS: CWEGF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/4/2021 – Crew Energy was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2021 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Crew Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CWEGF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,204. Crew Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

