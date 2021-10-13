Zacks: Analysts Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.12 Million

Brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report $167.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.30 million. Calix reported sales of $150.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $660.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $661.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $726.87 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $729.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million.

CALX has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research started coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NYSE CALX traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $57.77. 381,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,739. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,701 in the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Calix by 70.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Calix during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

