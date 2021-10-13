Brokerages Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 607.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in KBR by 393.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KBR traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 514,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,847. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -158.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. KBR has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

