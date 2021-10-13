Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.75

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SDG stock traded down GBX 14.28 ($0.19) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 196.72 ($2.57). 718,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,280. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 203.29. Sanderson Design Group has a 12 month low of GBX 72.06 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 235 ($3.07).

Get Sanderson Design Group alerts:

In other Sanderson Design Group news, insider Christopher Rogers purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £58,450 ($76,365.30).

Sanderson Design Group plc, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.