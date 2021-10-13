Eden 24-Hour Volume Reaches $150,063.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Eden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $150,063.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00211682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00094007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.