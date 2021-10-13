Smartshare Hits Market Capitalization of $571,484.31 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $571,484.31 and approximately $47,223.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00092244 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021914 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

