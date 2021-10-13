Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Napco Security Technologies reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. The company had a trading volume of 61,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,720. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.88 million, a P/E ratio of 102.16 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,642,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

