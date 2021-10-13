Galatasaray Fan Token Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.28 or 0.00014374 BTC on major exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $29.04 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

