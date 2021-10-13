$71.76 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will post $71.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.30 million and the highest is $75.22 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $68.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $290.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $298.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $294.50 million, with estimates ranging from $279.20 million to $309.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.36. 403,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 81.46 and a quick ratio of 81.46. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 161,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

