Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will announce sales of $85.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.75 million to $96.70 million. American Public Education reported sales of $79.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $402.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $387.91 million to $414.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $629.38 million, with estimates ranging from $602.61 million to $640.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 30,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in American Public Education by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 21.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

