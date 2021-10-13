Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of BRY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. 433,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $651.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Berry by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Berry by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 49,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

