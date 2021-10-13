CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $617.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.66.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth $223,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth $116,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

