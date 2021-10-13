Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives $20.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEP. Raymond James decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,006. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. Equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

