Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.58.

BURBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.15 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

BURBY stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.54. 18,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,963. Burberry Group has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

