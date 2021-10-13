Analysts Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target at $3.72

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Several research firms have commented on TNEYF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

TNEYF traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. 49,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

