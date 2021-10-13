Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.19 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,159.43 or 0.02016039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $83.48 million and $4.19 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00094504 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.85 or 0.00418793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00033497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

