Beyond Finance Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $6.35 million and $171,625.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00116979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00074760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,485.23 or 0.99956434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.72 or 0.06193189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

