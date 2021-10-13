Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $26,004.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008319 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000161 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

