Analysts Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). Phunware posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 560.65% and a negative net margin of 429.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHUN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Phunware in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 170,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 5,267.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 250,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHUN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,992. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

