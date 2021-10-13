Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPRT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,986. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $54,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $100,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.