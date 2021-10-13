Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPRT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,986. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $54,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $100,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

