Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report sales of $16.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $16.40 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $17.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $66.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $67.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $75.70 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

Shares of CWCO stock remained flat at $$11.60 during trading on Friday. 24,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,537. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 46.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $155,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

