DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF remained flat at $$200.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.02. DiaSorin has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $238.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.38.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

