Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESVIF shares. CIBC increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of ESVIF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,699. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

