Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Banco de Sabadell stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,547. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

