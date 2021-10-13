Brokerages Set Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Target Price at $305.00

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHLAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

SHLAF traded up $7.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.50. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.30. Schindler has a 1 year low of $258.70 and a 1 year high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

