Brokerages Expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Million

Analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce $2.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66 million. Curis reported sales of $2.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 million to $10.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Curis by 113.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Curis during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,553. The firm has a market cap of $693.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.90. Curis has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

