$385.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce $385.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $310.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TSEM stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 170,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,223. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,436,000. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 123,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 60.9% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

