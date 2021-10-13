Endor Protocol Trading Up 3.5% This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $64,703.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00318374 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009457 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001286 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00014006 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00102172 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

