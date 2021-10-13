Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMEO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Vimeo stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,408,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,318. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

