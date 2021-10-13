Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.13 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $112.94 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for $12.85 or 0.00022416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00117820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00075168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,044.27 or 0.99511190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.28 or 0.06186329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 8,788,997 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FORTHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.