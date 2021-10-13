Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.87.

A number of research firms have commented on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,497 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 385,018 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 81,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 70,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,315. The firm has a market cap of $214.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

