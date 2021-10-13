Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to post $41.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.20 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $35.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $176.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $192.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $201.04 million, with estimates ranging from $147.90 million to $248.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

EXK has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,538 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $2,997,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 312.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 411,955 shares during the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. 4,146,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,957. The firm has a market cap of $792.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

