Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biomea Fusion Inc. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

NASDAQ BMEA traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 120,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann purchased 24,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,978.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $151,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,841.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 72,658 shares of company stock worth $847,712 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,600,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,144,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at about $17,197,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at about $12,270,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at about $12,469,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

