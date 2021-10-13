Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,336. Alexco Resource has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $267.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 213.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexco Resource will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mark Stevens acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

