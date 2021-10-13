ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

ITT has increased its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. ITT has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ITT to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.98. 252,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,572. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.12. ITT has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 232.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 162,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of ITT worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.